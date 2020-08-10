Amazon in Talks to Repurpose Empty Mall Retail Space

Amazon (Seattle) is reportedly in talks with Simon Property Group (Indianapolis) about repurposing mall space as e-commerce fulfillment centers, reports The Verge. The dialogue is said to have begun before the pandemic.

Simon, the largest mall operator in the U.S., is looking to fill empty space abandoned by anchor stores like Sears and JCPenney. Because malls are located close to residential areas, converting these spaces to fulfillment centers would enable Amazon to cut delivery times to its customers.