American Dream Mall to Reopen Oct. 1

Entertainment and retail center American Dream (Rutherford, N.J.) will reopen on Oct. 1, according to NorthJersey.com. The center has remained closed since March due to forced shutdowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Indoor entertainment centers got the green light to reopen from Governor Phil Murphy after Sept. 1. On Oct. 1, Nickelodeon Universe, an indoor theme park, and The Rink, an NHL-size ice skating rink will reopen. The center was open for just six months before it the mandatory shutdown.

Retailers like H&M, Primark and Zara are among those that will open for the first time in October.