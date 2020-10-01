American Dream Mall Reopens

The American Dream Mall is reopening today, Oct. 1, since it temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, ABC 7 reports.

Some stores restaurants and attractions will remain closed inside the 3.3-million-square-foot New Jersey-based mega-mall for the time being, but the indoor amusement park, ice rink, mini-golf arcade and water park are will be open. The water park and theme park will operate at 25 percent capacity and hand sanitizing stations will be available.