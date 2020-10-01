American Dream Mall Reopens

The mall is reopening its indoor amusement park at 25 percent capacity
Posted October 1, 2020
The American Dream Mall is reopening today, Oct. 1, since it temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, ABC 7 reports.
Some stores restaurants and attractions will remain closed inside the 3.3-million-square-foot New Jersey-based mega-mall for the time being, but the indoor amusement park, ice rink, mini-golf arcade and water park are will be open. The water park and theme park will operate at 25 percent capacity and hand sanitizing stations will be available.