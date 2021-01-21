American Eagle Closing Stores, Growing Aerie Brand

American Eagle (Pittsburgh) has announced that it plans to close between 200 and 250 stores over the next two to three years, CNBC reports, while also growing its Aerie brand. American Eagle’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Mathias said most of the locations planned to close are mall-based stores.

American Eagle also plans to expand the Aerie brand by 50 stores to a total of 400 by the end of 2021. Its goal is to have between 500 and 600 Aerie stores by 2023.

American Eagle currently operates about 800 stores.