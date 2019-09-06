American Eagle to Launch CBD Beauty Products

American Eagle Outfitters (Pittsburgh) announced it will be launching CBD-based (cannabidiol) beauty products in store this fall through a partnership with Seventh Sense (Champaign, Ill.). According to Retail & Leisure International , the CBD beauty products are a care line from Canadian-based company Green Growth Brand ( Toronto). The company started its mission first by selling the products through America Eagle’s website.

RLI reports American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein declined to give further information regarding the news saying, “We have a special kick-off,” and wants to share all details during the launch of the personal care line in the fall.