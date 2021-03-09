Americans to Spend Stimulus Funds at Retail, Restaurants

According to analysts at Jeffries Financial Group (New York), U.S. consumers will spend their stimulus funds on apparel, home improvement, outdoor dining and travel, reports Business Insider. After the stimulus checks distributed in January, retail sales saw an 8.9 percent increase.

The January stimulus increased Americans’ year-over-year spending by 20 percent, according to Bank of America. Value retailers like Walmart, Dollar Tree and Kohl’s were among those who benefited from the increased spending.