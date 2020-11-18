Ann Klein to Debut Online Livestream Sales

Women’s fashion brand Ann Klein (New York) will be among the first to debut Facebook Shop’s live in-app shopping, according to a press release. One of four live-streamed online sales events will feature exclusive products that can be purchased in-app during the stream.

"Live shopping is a fast-emerging method of digital commerce and offers the Anne Klein customer a new way to shop the brand in a place we know they are already engaging," said Effy Zinkin, COO at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand.

