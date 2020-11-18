 

Ann Klein to Debut Online Livestream Sales

Retailer partnered with Facebook to host in-app sales events
Posted November 18, 2020

Women’s fashion brand Ann Klein (New York) will be among the first to debut Facebook Shop’s live in-app shopping, according to a press release. One of four live-streamed online sales events will feature exclusive products that can be purchased in-app during the stream.

"Live shopping is a fast-emerging method of digital commerce and offers the Anne Klein customer a new way to shop the brand in a place we know they are already engaging," said Effy Zinkin, COO at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand.
 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.