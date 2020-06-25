Apple Closes Seven Houston Stores

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is temporarily re-closing seven of its stores in Houston today, June 25, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Texas, CNBC reports.

The retailer has already temporarily re-closed 18 stores in the U.S. including locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida. According to CNBC, the company said of the 18 closures, “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

There is no word yet on when the stores will reopen to the public.