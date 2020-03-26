Apple Customers Unable to Retrieve Repairs

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) announced the closure of all stores outside of China on March 14 due to COVID-19. Upon this announcement, it informed customers that there was a two-day window to pick up any repairs that were being held at stores. Any devices that went unclaimed in this period will be unavailable for retrieval until stores reopen, reports The Verge.

The tech giant said that stores would be closed “until further notice,” days after the announcement of their initial plan to reopen on March 27.

Apple has now reopened its locations in China after pandemic-driven closures.