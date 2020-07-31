Apple Debuts New Bangkok Locale

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) has opened a new store in Bangkok, making it the brand’s second and largest location in Thailand, according to a company press release.

Apple Central World, the name of the new concept, features an all-glass design with a cantilevered, tree canopy roof. Inside, a spiral staircase wraps around a timber core allowing guests to explore the two-level space. The store provides a direct connection to the Skytrain and the city’s largest shopping complex, and an outdoor area provides space for events or community gatherings.

Deirdre O’Brien, Senior VP of Retail + People for Apple says, “We are excited for visitors to discover this truly one-of-a-kind store in Ratchaprasong … With our future Today at Apple sessions and a phenomenal team ready to welcome the community with exceptional service and support, we can’t wait for our customers to experience Apple Central World.”