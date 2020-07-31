 

Apple Debuts New Bangkok Locale

The store is the brand’s second location in Thailand
Posted July 31, 2020

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) has opened a new store in Bangkok, making it the brand’s second and largest location in Thailand, according to a company press release.

Apple Central World, the name of the new concept, features an all-glass design with a cantilevered, tree canopy roof. Inside, a spiral staircase wraps around a timber core allowing guests to explore the two-level space. The store provides a direct connection to the Skytrain and the city’s largest shopping complex, and an outdoor area provides space for events or community gatherings.

Deirdre O’Brien, Senior VP of Retail + People for Apple says, “We are excited for visitors to discover this truly one-of-a-kind store in Ratchaprasong … With our future Today at Apple sessions and a phenomenal team ready to welcome the community with exceptional service and support, we can’t wait for our customers to experience Apple Central World.”

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.