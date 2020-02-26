Apple May Open in India

Apple Inc. (Cupertino, Calif.) is reportedly planning to open its first brick-and-mortar store in India in 2021, according to Fox Business as well as an announcement made by CEO Tim Cook.

The news came during an annual shareholder meeting wherein Cook explained that Apple needs approval from the government and would like to “go in there ourselves” versus working with a domestic partner.

The plan is to begin selling products online this year in India, with the physical presence debuting next year.