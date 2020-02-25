Apple Starts Reopening in China

As of Feb. 24, 29 out of 42 Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) stores have reopened in China, many operating with shorter hours than usual, reports Yahoo Finance. The retailer had closed many of its stores in China during the initial stages of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese retail market generates a significant portion of the company’s sales, hence the speculation that Apple will miss its revenue target of $63 billion for the current quarter.

Yahoo reports that iPhone shipments out of China dropped in January as the virus spread.