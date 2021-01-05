Apple to Temporarily Close U.K. Stores

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) will temporarily close all of its U.K. retail stores as a result of a newly announced national lockdown, reports AppleInsider.com. The lockdown requires all nonessential business to close, including retail stores that sell electronics and mobile phones.

Apple operates 38 stores in the U.K. In December, the brand also temporarily closed it Los Angeles stores due to localized spikes in COVID-19 cases.

