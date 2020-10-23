Arby’s Opens First Latin American Location

Quick-serve restaurant Arby’s (Atlanta) opened its first location in Mexico yesterday, in the city of Guadalajara, according to CNBC. This new restaurant represents the brand’s first in Latin America.

“With the proximity to the U.S., we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for an initial foray into Latin America,” said Arby’s President Jim Taylor said.

Key Spot Group, a division of Gruncorp, will be Arby’s franchisee in Mexico. Another location is also planned to open early next year in Mexico.