Arc’Teryx Opens Flagship in Shanghai

Outdoor brand Arc’teryx (Vancouver) has opened its first global flagship store in Shanghai, China, according to SGB Media. The 8000-square-foot store, reportedly the brand’s largest to date, spans across two stories.

“Arc’teryx Alpha Center is our brand’s first global flagship store and in designing this store, we wanted to create a shopping experience that was unique not only to our brand but also to our customers as well,” said Megan Cheesbrough, VP of Retail, Arc’teryx. “As a brand, we want to encourage everyone to enjoy the outdoors, and with this in mind, we’ve decided to bring the outdoors in by incorporating the concept of hut-to-hut touring into our store design.”

The store features four experiential zones, or huts. The Hardshell Hut, home to a triangular kaleidoscope LED screen with views of the Canadian mountains and nature soundtrack. The Gore-Tex Hut features a “rain room” for testing the brand’s outdoor gear, while shoppers can take a break in the Brand Hut, a lounge that features a virtual reality module that changes according to the season. The Hardgoods Hut houses the brand’s hardgoods plus a Via Ferrata climbing wall.