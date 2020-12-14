Arc’teryx Opens Icon Stores in NYC

Outdoor brand Arc’teryx (North Vancouver, Canada) will open three new stores in New York by the end of 2020, according to SGB Media. A new Icon store opened on Bleeker Street in the West Village and two additional Icon locations are expected to welcome shoppers in the Flatiron district and on the Upper West Side.

“At our Icon stores, we are showcasing designs that have withstood the test of time and represent what Arc’teryx stands for: technical innovation, beautiful design, and high value,” said Megan Cheesbrough, VP of Retail Excellence, Arc’teryx. “The items we carry in store are versatile, simple, legendary, and timeless, and by simplifying the shopping experience, our guests – whether they’re experienced outdoor activity enthusiasts or new to the brand — can find their perfect product so they can get outside sooner and stay out longer.”

The first Icon stores opened last week at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Calif., and a total of five are expected to open by the end of the month.