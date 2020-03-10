Armani Donates to Italian Healthcare System

Designer Giorgio Armani has donated €1.25 million ($1.43 million) to assist in the care and containment of Coronavirus in his home country of Italy.

Italy is currently reporting 7375 cases of the virus and 366 deaths within the span of just over two weeks, according to Business of Fashion.

The Armani brand (Milan) most recently reported revenues of €2.1 billion.

The majority of its employees are working off-site as the outbreak continues.