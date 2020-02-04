Artechouse Debuts Pantone Experience

Located in Artechouse’s (Washington, D.C.) New York venue, visitors can now experience Pantone’s (Carlstadt, N.J.) Color of the Year – Classic Blue – in a multisensory digital art installation dubbed “Submerge.”

Vaguely reminiscent of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” the immersive experience utilizes laser projection technology to surround visitors with floor-to-ceiling images that feature Classic Blue, along with other shades like Blue Depths and Sleet pulled from Pantone’s Fall Color Trend Report.

The Art Director of Artechouse, Sandro Kereselidze, calls Classic Blue a 21st century color due to its presence in our daily lives in the form of smartphones and other types of screens, WWD reports.

Kereselidze explained to WWD, “We are adding something new to the public to experience the color in the digital format. It really speaks to 21st century innovation and where we’re heading and what the possibilities are.”