Ascena Gives Execs 'Retention Awards'

Amid rumors and reports that Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) may be filing for bankruptcy in the near future, the company restored base salaries as well as awarded cash retention bonuses for executives, Retail Dive reports.

Based on a securities filing, the company gave a “retention award” of roughly $1.1 million to its interim Ececutive Chair and CEO. Another $600,000 will go to the CFO and Executive VP. The retentions are subject to repayment if the executives leave “without good reason” or if they are terminated.

Ascena says the compensation will “enable [Ascena] to retain and continue to motivate” its executives, according to Retail Dive.