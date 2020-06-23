 

Ascena Gives Execs 'Retention Awards'

Amid rumors of possible bankruptcy, the company will be reinstating its base salaries and give execs retention awards
Posted June 23, 2020

Amid rumors and reports that Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) may be filing for bankruptcy in the near future, the company restored base salaries as well as awarded cash retention bonuses for executives, Retail Dive reports.

Based on a securities filing, the company gave a “retention award” of roughly $1.1 million to its interim Ececutive Chair and CEO. Another $600,000 will go to the CFO and Executive VP. The retentions are subject to repayment if the executives leave “without good reason” or if they are terminated.

Ascena says the compensation will “enable [Ascena] to retain and continue to motivate” its executives, according to Retail Dive.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.