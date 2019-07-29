Ascena Retail Group Names New CFO

Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) has named Dan Lamadrid as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 4.

Previously, Lamadrid was the Senior VP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. He is replacing Robb Giammatteo, who is set to leave by the end of August, according to Retail Dive.

Lamadrid has previously held positions at companies like Vitamin Shoppes, Toys “R” Us, Ralph Lauren and Hartz Mountain Corp., Retail Dive Reports.