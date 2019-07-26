ASOS Introduces Next-Day Delivery

E-commerce retailer ASOS (London) is rolling out next-day delivery for Portland, San Francisco, New York City and Philadelphia, Glossy reported.

The move comes as other companies and retailers look to expand its features and improve customer service in the wake of the online dominance of Amazon (Seattle).

ASOS opened a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Atlanta last year in order to keep up with U.S. shipping demands.

“Amazon, because of its scale, has really helped shape consumer expectations that you need to have next-day delivery, or at the very least, two-day delivery. It’s an escalating arms race, and the challenge for everyone else is meeting this consumer expectation of 24-hour delivery or next-day delivery, with the brand paying for it,” said Ray Hartjen, director of marketing at retail analytics firm RetailNext told Glossy.