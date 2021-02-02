Asos Wins Topshop Bid

Asos (London) has won the bidding race for the flagship brands of Arcadia Group (London) including Topshop, Topman, HIIT and Miss Selfridge. The deal totaled 330 million British pounds, not including the store portfolio, WWD reports.

Asos reportedly has a plan in place to transform the brands into “digital-first” companies.

According to WWD, Nick Beighton, CEO of Asos, said: “The acquisition will help accelerate our multibrand platform strategy … We have been central to driving [the Arcadia brands’] recent growth online and, under our ownership, we will develop them further, using our design, marketing, technology and logistics expertise, and working closely with key strategic retail partners in the U.K. and around the world.”

Also according to WWD, up to 300 current employees will transfer to Asos. Topshop’s 70 physical stores across the U.K. will also close.