Athleta President Moves to Executive Role at Old Navy

Athleta president Nancy Green will move to sister brand Old Navy as its president and chief creative officer, a newly created position, according to Retail Dive. She’ll manage the brand’s design, production, merchandising and marketing.

"Nancy's ability to drive growth is demonstrated by Athleta's success," CEO Art Peck said in a statement. "Under her leadership, the brand more than doubled sales with operating margin expansion due to a robust omni business fueled by a clear brand vision woven throughout product and experiences."

Before joining Athleta in 2013, Green served as executive vice president and chief creative officer at Old Navy. Gap Inc. is looking for a new president for Athleta, and in the interim, the executive team will report to Peck.