AT&T Creating 5G In-Store Robots

The telecomm giant AT&T (Dallas) is planning to launch autonomous 5G robots to be used in its retail locations. These robots would log out-of-stock items, find misplaced or mislabeled items in store, as well as identify hazards, CNet reports. They are reportedly partnering with Badger Technologies (Nicholasville, Ky.) for the project.

AT&T explained that robots could not run on traditional WiFi due to their data requirements, therefore they must be able to use 5G to operate.

Other retailers like Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Giant Food Stores (Carlisle, Pa.) have started, or are planning to start using, in-store robots for cleaning, labeling and hazard-identifying purposes, according to CNet.