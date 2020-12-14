Authentic Brands Interested in U.K. Retailers

New York-based Authentic Brands is reportedly planning a takeover of department stores Debenham’s (London) and Arcadia Group (London), according to The Daily Telegraph. Arcadia Group owns Top Shop.

Authentic Group, parent company of Barneys, is said to be in talks with administrators at both U.K. retailers. The Fraser Group, formerly Sports Direct, has also reportedly shown interest in Debenhams as well as Arcadia Group.