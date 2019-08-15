Avenue to Close All Stores

Avenue (Rochelle Park, N.J.) is closing all of its stores, according to Retail Dive, which was confirmed in a press release Wednesday, August 14. The 222 stores in its portfolio are having going-out-of-business sales, which are being managed by Gordon Brothers (Boston) and Hilco Merchant Resources (Northbrook, Ill.). Employees were told last Friday, August 9, on a conference call.

The company has not publicly stated what the next steps in its closure plans are, but Retail Dive reports that employees were told to no longer sell gift cards or accept returns.