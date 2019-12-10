Away CEO Steph Korey Resigns

Embattled Away CEO and Co-Founder Steph Korey, recently accused of fostering a toxic work environment, has stepped down, according to The Verge. She will be replaced by lululemon Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden.

Leaked documents reportedly showed Korey regularly intimidated employees via public Slack channels, the preferred means of communication at the organization. Said one former employee: “You could hear her typing, and you knew something bad was going to happen.”

Korey will remain executive chairman of the company.