Away CEO Stuart Haseldon Steps Down

Stuart Haseldon, CEO of travel brand Away, will leave the company next month to pursue another opportunity, according to a press release. Haseldon will keep his seat on the Board of Directors.

"With Stuart's leadership, Away has successfully navigated through the most unprecedented challenges facing the travel and retail industries," said Jen Rubio, co-founder and interim CEO. "The company's pivots during the pandemic resulted in strong performance over the last several months, with momentum continuing to grow.”

Founder Jen Rubio has been appointed interim CEO while the Board works with a search firm to identify the next CEO.