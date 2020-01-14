Away’s Korey Becoming Co-CEO

Away (New York) announced its plan to change its leadership structure. Recently, Stuart Haselden was appointed as the company’s CEO, but now Steph Korey, co-founder of the brand, will become a co-CEO with Haselden.

With the move, Away co-founder Jen Rubio will be responsible for product design and Korey will oversee legal and merchandising. They will both be in charge of marketing, Retail Dive reports.

This past December, The Verge unveiled its investigative report on the brand’s corporate culture. Employees told The Verge that Away has a “culture of intimidation and constant surveillance,” according to Retail Dive. Reportedly the brand has hired lawyers to look into The Verge’s reporting. Korey noted in an announcement that they had made “demands” for retractions and corrections to the report.