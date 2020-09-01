Back-to-School Sales Driving Foot Traffic

Shoppers are showing up for back-to-school shopping despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Retail Dive reports. According to data gathered by Placer.ai (Los Altos, Calif.), retailers like Office Depot, Target, Staples and Walmart, have seen an increase in foot traffic beginning in late July and into early August.

Best Buy, for example, experienced a 7.6 percent peak rise the week of August 3 with foot traffic up from July 13 through August 10, according to Placer.ai data. Office Depot’s foot traffic reportedly increased 14.2 percent during the week of August 10 compared to the previous week; Staples saw an increase of almost 20 percent during the same time frame.