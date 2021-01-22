Backcountry Opening New Stores this Spring

The online specialty retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel, Backcountry (Park City, Utah), announced plans to open brick-and-mortar retail locations in May, according to Shop Eat Surf.

Currently, the retailer has a single store adjacent to its fulfillment center in Salt Lake City. The company will expand its footprint this year with two new stores, the first in Park City, Utah, and the second in Boulder, Colo.

Backcountry CEO Melanie Cox said in a company press release: “Backcountry has always sought to connect people with their passions through the best gear and expertise we have to offer. With our retail locations, our goal is to equip our customers with the gear, knowledge, and the confidence they need to get outside by combining the expert guidance of our Gearheads with our expansive product assortment.”