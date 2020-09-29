 

Balmain Opens on Madison Avenue

Set at 3500 square feet, the flagship features an art gallery space
Posted September 29, 2020

Balmain (Paris) has opened a flagship on New York’s Madison Avenue, WWD reports. The store spans 3500 square feet across one level.

Blending the aesthetics of a New York art gallery and Parisian townhouse, the flagship features brushed gold and silver metallic surfaces as well as an all-black gallery space toward the front of the store, which will house the brand’s campaigns as well as artworks, collections and collaborations.

The retailer’s 2150-square-foot boutique on Wooster Street in SoHo (which opened in 2016) will close in October due to the flagship’s opening.

