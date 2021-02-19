Banana Republic Names Chief Brand Officer

Banana Republic (San Francisco) has named Ana Andjelic as the company’s new chief brand officer, according to a post on LinkedIn. Andjelic has 15 years of experience leading luxury lifestyle brands.

A spokesperson told Retail Dive: "She will lead the creative and marketing teams in bringing the brand's compelling vision to life while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”

Andjelic most recently ran her own company where she helped brands create product portfolios and expand into new categories. Before that, she worked as the Chief Marketing Officer of Mansur Gavriel (West Hollywood), an executive brand consultant for David Yurman (New York) and Chief Brand Officer for Rebecca Minkoff (New York).