Bar Campari Goes Retro in Vienna

Designed by Matteo Thun & Partners (Milan), Bar Campari reflects the artistic style of the late Fortunato Depero, an artist who created futuristic graphics for the Campari brand dating back to the 1920s. Striking colors like red, black and white mingle to create a bold atmosphere inside the Viennese bar, which has a focus on art and interaction. Elongated mirrors inside the two-story space bathe the interior in indirect illumination, while decorative fixtures and integrated lights deliver a relaxing, incandescent hue. Brass details, plywood parquet flooring and eclectic, retro-style furniture add to the bar’s upbeat, jazzy aesthetic. An eye-catcher is the Depero mosaic wall which highlights a range of bar-related products for customers to take home. In addition, the “Akademie” space on the lower level doubles as an events space, and an outdoor seating area provides a calming backdrop to a night out.