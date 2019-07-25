Barnes and Noble Testing Smaller Format Stores

The Woodbury, Minn., location features a café and curated merchandise selection
Posted July 25, 2019

Bookseller Barnes & Noble (New York) is testing a smaller format store at the CityPlace development in Woodbury, according to the Star-Tribune. The new store, which is 10,000-square-feet smaller than a typical location, offers a Starbucks café that seats 50 people, along with 33,000 book titles.

“Minnesota is a great market for us — we’ve had a presence here for 27 years,” Frank Morabito, vice president of stores for Barnes & Noble, said Tuesday at the new store.

Most of the music department is gone, save for a curated selection of vinyl albums. The gift department has been expanded, making room for guest books, journals and address books.  

 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.