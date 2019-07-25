Barnes and Noble Testing Smaller Format Stores

Bookseller Barnes & Noble (New York) is testing a smaller format store at the CityPlace development in Woodbury, according to the Star-Tribune. The new store, which is 10,000-square-feet smaller than a typical location, offers a Starbucks café that seats 50 people, along with 33,000 book titles.

“Minnesota is a great market for us — we’ve had a presence here for 27 years,” Frank Morabito, vice president of stores for Barnes & Noble, said Tuesday at the new store.

Most of the music department is gone, save for a curated selection of vinyl albums. The gift department has been expanded, making room for guest books, journals and address books.