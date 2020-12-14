Bed Bath and Beyond to Sell Cost Plus World Market

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB; Union, N.J.) will sell Cost Plus World Market in an effort to stabilize sales and focus on its core business, reports CNBC.

“We’ve taken deliberate steps throughout the year to streamline our portfolio and fortify our strategic focus in home, baby and beauty & wellness, and today’s announcement represents the conclusion of this work,” Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said in a statement.

Private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management will purchase Cost Plus World Market’s 243 brick-and-mortar stores, digital business, two distribution centers and corporate headquarters.

