Bed, Bath and Beyond Taps Williams-Sonoma Exec

Bed, Bath and Beyond (Union, N.J.) has hired Williams-Sonoma exec Neil Lick as senior vice president, own brands, reports Forbes. The move is part of an overall strategy to grow the retailer’s in-house product development capabilities to offer more private label products.

“The company’s product growth strategy includes a sharper focus on product curation and differentiation as well as higher penetration of owned brands in core categories such as bed, bath and kitchen,” the retailer said in a statement.

Lick spent 22 years at Williams-Sonoma, mainly in merchandising, and is charged with leading a new team at BBB that will develop a portfolio of own brand products.