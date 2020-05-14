Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Exec VP, Chief Brand Officer

Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) has named Cindy Davis as its new Executive VP and Chief Brand Officer, Retail Dive reports. She will also become the President of Decorist, the brand’s digital interior design platform, and will assume the roles May 26.

She will be responsible for leading a team to help grow the brand’s Decorist platform as well as heading marketing and communication efforts across the company’s banners.

Davis previously held leadership roles at Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hilton and Starwood Hotels, and Yum! Brands. She was most recently the Chief Digital Marketing Officer for L Brands.

Davis will report to CEO Mark Tritton.