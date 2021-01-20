Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints New Senior VP

Retail and beauty expert Mara Sirhal has been named the Senior VP and General Manager by Bed Bath & Beyond for Harmon Health and Beauty stores (Union, N.J.). Sirhal will lead all operational aspects of the value-driven business, including online and distribution, retail and developing and implementing an improved customer value proposition.

Sirhal joins with almost 20 years of experience in retail, merchandising, store operations, beauty and wellness at Macy’s Inc., where she was VP and Divisional Business Manager.

Sirhal said in a company press release: “I'm delighted to join the company to help accelerate the transformation underway at Harmon Health and Beauty Stores. This value-driven concept has huge potential to expand across a number of strong and growing categories and I look forward to joining the brand to help deepen its connection with customers with a truly omni-always shopping experience."