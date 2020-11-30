Bed Bath & Beyond Hires Retail Veteran

Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) has hired John Welling as Senior VP, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and Operations, according to a press release. He will report to Chief Merchandising Officer Joe Hartsig.

“This iconic brand has been integral to generations of people across North America, and I'm delighted to join Bed Bath & Beyond at a time when its role is more important than ever. I'm excited to help establish new capabilities that unlock growth and build on the strong authority of this business in the home," said Welling.

Welling will help lead the transformation of the retailer’s inventory planning and replenishment strategy. He will also oversee the evolution of space and assortment planning to optimize merchandise in store and ensure a more consistent, quality customer experience. Previously, he was SVP for Planning and Allocation at JC Penney and has also held senior roles at The Michaels Companies and Walmart.

