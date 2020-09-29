 

Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Same-Day Delivery

The retailer is partnering with Shipt and Instacart
Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) is partnering with Shipt and Instacart to launch same-day delivery, CNBC reports.

The option will first be available to those in certain ZIP codes for a flat fee of $4.99 for orders totaling more than $39. The move comes as more customers are shopping online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Chief Digital Officer Rafeh Masood said, “The important thing is … to make sure we get this in place before the holidays. It’s another way for customers to shop us when safety is top of mind.”

