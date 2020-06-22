Bed Bath & Beyond to Lay Off Hundreds

Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) will be laying off hundreds of employees in Florida and New Jersey, reports Retail Dive.

As part of a restructuring plan, the retailer recently announced it would cut 500 jobs, roughly 10 percent of its workforce. At this time it is unknown if the layoffs in Florida and New Jersey are related to the restructuring plan.

Effective August 22, the retailer will close a contact operations site based in Ocoee, Fla., and lay off 220 employees. Another 148 layoffs will take place in Union, N.J., on Aug. 22.