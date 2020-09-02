Bed Bath & Beyond Names New SVP, Real Estate and Construction

Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.) has appointed Wade E. Haddad as its Senior VP, Real Estate and Construction, according to a company press release. Haddad has more than 25 years of real estate experience and will be in charge of the company’s store optimization strategy as part of its restructuring plan.

Haddad previously held roles at Ascena Retail Group, Ann Inc., The Taubman Company and others.

"We have taken a number of important steps to unlock value from our real estate portfolio, while better harnessing our stores to deliver for customers through new services such as BOPIS and Curbside Pickup. Our store optimization and real estate strategy will allow us to serve our customers even better in the future, and support our efforts to build a sustainable, durable business model,” COO John Hartmann says. “Wade has decades of experience in multi-brand portfolio management for leading retailers, with a proven track record driving efficiency and creating value. His vision and expertise will help accelerate our plans to enhance the ‘omni-always’ shopping experience for our customers."