 

Benefit Co-Founder Dies

Jane Ford passed away at her California home
Posted December 7, 2020

Jane Ford, the Co-Founder of Benefit Cosemetics (San Francisco), passed away at her Tiburon, Calif.-based home Dec. 2, WWD reports. Ford was 73 and had been battling a long-term illness, according to a company spokesperson.

Jean Ford, Benefit’s other Co-Founder and Ford’s twin sister, passed away in 2019 from cancer.

Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault of LVMH (Paris) – the company that owns Benefit – said: “It is with great sadness that I learned of Jane Ford’s passing. Jane and Jean cofounded Benefit Cosmetics in 1976 as an innovative makeup business that was also in the feel-good business. Their joy, creativity and generosity came through in each of the products they crafted and inspired confidence in women around the world.”

