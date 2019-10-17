Benetton Looks to Test US Market

United Colors of Benetton (Ponzano Veneto, Italy) recently announced its looking to test how well its apparel sells in the U.S. Previously stocked in 60 retail locations in America, the brand hasn’t been sold in a U.S. store since early 2014, WWD reports.

Beginning next week, the brand is planning to host a month-long pop-up store in Santa Monica, Calif., and will be using this concept as a test to determine its future retail strategy as it relates to the U.S.

Benetton’s online sales in the U.S. are now the company’s best, according to Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Creative Director, Benetton.