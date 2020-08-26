Best Buy Breaks Online Sales Record

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) posted its strongest online sales ever during the second quarter, according to the Star Tribune. Online comparable sales grew 242 percent to $4.85 billion, the retailer reported yesterday.

“Customer shopping behavior will be permanently changed in a way that is even more digital and puts customers entirely in control to shop how they want,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy chief executive. “Our strategy is to embrace that reality and lead not follow.”

Even with stores open by appointment only for almost half the time period, second quarter comparable sales grew 5 percent. Overall revenue from May through July grew 3.9 percent to $9.9 billion. Top-selling items included computers, appliances and tablets.