Best Buy Partners with Instacart

Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) will partner with Instacart to offer same-day delivery of products from the majority of its stores, according to the Minneapolis StarTribune.

"As people settle into remote work and distance learning routines, we've seen increased demand for the same-day delivery of electronics on our marketplace," Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart, said.

Shoppers can purchase Best Buy items, including laptops, small appliances, televisions and other products, using Instacart.com. Best Buy has traditionally offered same-day delivery of certain items using its own workers and also partnering with Shipt, Target’s delivery arm.