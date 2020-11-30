Black Friday Store Traffic Down 52 Percent

Black Friday store traffic fell 52.1 percent compared to last year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions (Boca Raton, Fla.), reports CNBC.

Traffic in stores for the six critical weeks of holiday shopping this year is expected to be down between 22 percent and 25 percent year over year, a previous Sensormatic report forecast.

“We knew Black Friday [traffic] was going to be down, we just didn’t know how much it was going to be down,” said Brian Field, a senior director of global retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions. “Shoppers are spreading out their shopping throughout the holiday season because of concerns about social distancing and the pandemic.”