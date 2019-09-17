Bluemercury Founders to Leave Macy’s

The founders of Bluemercury are departing Macy’s (Cincinnati), according to Retail Dive. The beauty unit was acquired by the department store retailer for $210 million in 2015.

Marla Beck will eventually step down as the operation’s CEO but will remain until a new chief executive is found, while Barry Beck will step down as its COO on Sept. 20.

According to Retail Dive, the acquisition has, so far, proven fruitful for Macy’s. In the most recent quarter, for example, the brand’s freestanding stores and shop-in-shops had “considerable growth.” Macy’s currently operates 167 Bluemercury locations across 26 states.