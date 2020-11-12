Bluestar Alliance Acquires Justice

Bluestar Alliance LLC (New York) has purchased Justice from Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) for $90 million, according to a company press release.

Co-Founder of Bluestar Alliance, Ralph Gindi, said, “Justice is the world’s best-known Tween brand, yet it still has the capacity to grow, particularly in categories and distribution. Our goal is to create even deeper connections with our consumers and the brand, while expanding Justice’s reach and footprint. Our future retailer partner will appreciate the heritage of the brand, and truly commit to serving the Justice customer.”

The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of November 2020.